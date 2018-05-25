// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

SmarterTravel recommends visiting Armenia to explore 'secret’ Europe

SmarterTravel recommends visiting Armenia to explore 'secret’ Europe
May 25, 2018 - 14:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - SmarterTravel, a TripAdvisor company offering travelers a portfolio of tips, suggests visiting Armenia to explore the beautiful nature and the architectural heritage of the country.

In a compilation of the least-visited European countries, the travel resource cites data from the annual UNWTO report to reveal that 1,260,000 international tourists arrive in Armenia annually.

“Better brush up on your Russian or Armenian if you want to visit Armenia, as English isn’t commonly spoken here,” the article says, recommending travelers to explore the “secret” Europe instead of joining the massive crowds of tourists in France or Italy.

“Fortunately, you don’t need to speak the language to appreciate the country’s medieval monasteries and beautiful natural scenery.

“Armenia’s geography is very diverse—it’s home to lakes, rainforests, mountains, and caves.”

Also included in the top 10 are San Marino, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Monaco, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Luxembourg, Serbia and Montenegro.

Related links:
SmarterTravel. Secret Europe: The 10 Least-Visited European Countries
 Top stories
Best moments of Anthony Bourdain’s visit to Armenia: EaterBest moments of Anthony Bourdain’s visit to Armenia: Eater
Tony’s tour guide for much of this journey is Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American lead singer of the metal band System of a Down.
Armenian lawmakers commemorate Greek genocideArmenian lawmakers commemorate Greek genocide
Eduard Sharmazanov reminded that the Armenian parliament unanimously recognized the genocide of Greeks back in 2015.
Armenia offers good news for democracy: Washington PostArmenia offers good news for democracy: Washington Post
So mass uprisings against corrupt rulers last week in Armenia ought to be celebrated as badly needed good news, the article says.
No Garlic No Onions discovering Armenia’s hidden tasty cornersNo Garlic No Onions discovering Armenia’s hidden tasty corners
Lebanon’s leading hospitality and travel portal, is currently in Armenia with a mission to discover the country’s tasty corners.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Three int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in Armenia
Armenia first country in the region to launch IQOS
Yerevan's Mirzoyan Library home to cutting edge photography: Smithsonian
CNN to air Anthony Bourdain’s Armenia adventures on May 20
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Israel allegedly struck Hezbollah base in Syria The Israeli attack in Syria on Thursday night struck a Hezbollah base inside the Homs Governorate, the Observatory said
Armenia President due in Georgia on May 25 Armen Sarkissian is set to meet his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.
Militants suffer heavy losses after series of assassinations in Idlib According to reports from activists, at least three Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fighters were killed along the Idlib-Hafasraja Road.
Armenia Foreign Minister comments on Trump’s Karabakh statement Commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement on the issue, Mnatsakanyan said everyone hopes for a quick resolution.