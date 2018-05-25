SmarterTravel recommends visiting Armenia to explore 'secret’ Europe
May 25, 2018 - 14:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - SmarterTravel, a TripAdvisor company offering travelers a portfolio of tips, suggests visiting Armenia to explore the beautiful nature and the architectural heritage of the country.
In a compilation of the least-visited European countries, the travel resource cites data from the annual UNWTO report to reveal that 1,260,000 international tourists arrive in Armenia annually.
“Better brush up on your Russian or Armenian if you want to visit Armenia, as English isn’t commonly spoken here,” the article says, recommending travelers to explore the “secret” Europe instead of joining the massive crowds of tourists in France or Italy.
“Fortunately, you don’t need to speak the language to appreciate the country’s medieval monasteries and beautiful natural scenery.
“Armenia’s geography is very diverse—it’s home to lakes, rainforests, mountains, and caves.”
Also included in the top 10 are San Marino, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Monaco, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Luxembourg, Serbia and Montenegro.
Top stories
Tony’s tour guide for much of this journey is Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American lead singer of the metal band System of a Down.
Eduard Sharmazanov reminded that the Armenian parliament unanimously recognized the genocide of Greeks back in 2015.
So mass uprisings against corrupt rulers last week in Armenia ought to be celebrated as badly needed good news, the article says.
Lebanon’s leading hospitality and travel portal, is currently in Armenia with a mission to discover the country’s tasty corners.
Partner news
Latest news
Israel allegedly struck Hezbollah base in Syria The Israeli attack in Syria on Thursday night struck a Hezbollah base inside the Homs Governorate, the Observatory said
Armenia President due in Georgia on May 25 Armen Sarkissian is set to meet his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.
Militants suffer heavy losses after series of assassinations in Idlib According to reports from activists, at least three Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fighters were killed along the Idlib-Hafasraja Road.
Armenia Foreign Minister comments on Trump’s Karabakh statement Commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement on the issue, Mnatsakanyan said everyone hopes for a quick resolution.