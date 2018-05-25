SmarterTravel recommends visiting Armenia to explore 'secret’ Europe

PanARMENIAN.Net - SmarterTravel, a TripAdvisor company offering travelers a portfolio of tips, suggests visiting Armenia to explore the beautiful nature and the architectural heritage of the country.

In a compilation of the least-visited European countries, the travel resource cites data from the annual UNWTO report to reveal that 1,260,000 international tourists arrive in Armenia annually.

“Better brush up on your Russian or Armenian if you want to visit Armenia, as English isn’t commonly spoken here,” the article says, recommending travelers to explore the “secret” Europe instead of joining the massive crowds of tourists in France or Italy.

“Fortunately, you don’t need to speak the language to appreciate the country’s medieval monasteries and beautiful natural scenery.

“Armenia’s geography is very diverse—it’s home to lakes, rainforests, mountains, and caves.”

Also included in the top 10 are San Marino, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Monaco, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Luxembourg, Serbia and Montenegro.