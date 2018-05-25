Euromag: Armenia’s capital will host Yerevan Food Fest 2.800 in fall

PanARMENIAN.Net - Euromag has published a feature on the events timed to coincide with the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan, particularly focusing on the main food festival of the year - Yerevan Food Fest 2.800.

The head of the festival, Anna Mazmanyan, provided more details about the gathering in a conversation with the magazine.

According to Mazmanyan, the restaurant industry is developing dynamically throughout Armenia.

She said Yerevan is home to restaurants for every taste: there are places offering European savor, an interesting menu and serving, others help you feel at home, while some restaurants serve tasty burgers or healthy cuisine.

“This year Yerevan is turning 2800. The City Hall is planning a host of cultural events, mainly in the fall. We will celebrate the city's days on September 29 and 30, while Yerevan Food Fest 2.800 will be held in early November. It will bring together professionals of gastronomic tourism, restaurateurs, chefs, gastro-journalists and food lovers,” Mazmanyan said.

According to Mazmanyan, they have prepared an unusual gastronomic format and expect guests from around the world.

Within the framework of the festival, lectures, master classes and pop-up dinners will be organized.

A number of events will be organized throughout the city to mark the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian capital.