Armenia President, ex-Georgian PM hold private meeting in Tbilisi
May 26, 2018 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian who is currently in Tbilisi on an official visit, held a private meeting with former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, the Armenia Embassy in Georgia said in a Facebook post.
Sarkissian and Ivanishvili have been friends for a long time and enjoi warm relations.
The Armenian leader also met his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.
Sarkissian is visiting the neighboring country to participate in events marking 100 years since the restoration of independence.
Top stories
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia’s Gabriel Sargissian wins Sharjah Int’l Chess Championship The Olympic Champion collected eight points out of a possible nine to claim the champion’s titled in the United Arab Emirates.
Marijuana compound removes toxic Alzheimer's protein from brain: study The researchers tested the effects of THC on human neurons grown in the lab that mimic the effects of Alzheimer's disease.
Israeli lawmakers urge defiance ahead of Armenian Genocide vote Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Finland’s president invited to visit Armenia At a meeting in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the two hailed the dynamically developing relations between Armenia and Finland.