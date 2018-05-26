Armenia President, ex-Georgian PM hold private meeting in Tbilisi

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian who is currently in Tbilisi on an official visit, held a private meeting with former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, the Armenia Embassy in Georgia said in a Facebook post.

Sarkissian and Ivanishvili have been friends for a long time and enjoi warm relations.

The Armenian leader also met his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

Sarkissian is visiting the neighboring country to participate in events marking 100 years since the restoration of independence.