Armenia’s stance on Israel’s recognition of Armenian Genocide
May 26, 2018 - 10:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The issue of recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Israel is first and foremost their contribution to the prevention of genocides, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters on Friday, May 25.
“The issue concerns not only us, but the entire humanity, and is an important signal for the prevention of genocides,” Sputnik Armenia cited Mnatsakanyan as saying.
The Armenian foreign policy chief said he is closely following the processes in Israel, but failed to give a concrete response when asked if Armenia has certain expectations from the Knesset
Mnatsakanyan said the international recognition of the Genocide is a component of Armenia’s foreign policy.
“You heard the Prime Minister reaffirming the importance of that objective,” he said.
The Israeli Knesset will hold a vote on whether to recognize the Armenian Genocide, after approving Meretz chairwoman Tamar Zandberg’s motion to include the issue in the agenda.
Zandberg’s office is aiming for Tuesday, May 29 as the date of the unprecedented vote. In 2015, the Knesset approved a motion for the agenda to discuss the Armenian Genocide, which resulted in the Education, Culture and Sport committee recognizing it. Zandberg’s motion is different in that it called for a discussion in the plenum, such that its vote represents the position of the entire Knesset.
Top stories
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenia’s Gabriel Sargissian wins Sharjah Int’l Chess Championship The Olympic Champion collected eight points out of a possible nine to claim the champion’s titled in the United Arab Emirates.
Marijuana compound removes toxic Alzheimer's protein from brain: study The researchers tested the effects of THC on human neurons grown in the lab that mimic the effects of Alzheimer's disease.
Israeli lawmakers urge defiance ahead of Armenian Genocide vote Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Finland’s president invited to visit Armenia At a meeting in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the two hailed the dynamically developing relations between Armenia and Finland.