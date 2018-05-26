Armenia’s stance on Israel’s recognition of Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - The issue of recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Israel is first and foremost their contribution to the prevention of genocides, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters on Friday, May 25.

“The issue concerns not only us, but the entire humanity, and is an important signal for the prevention of genocides,” Sputnik Armenia cited Mnatsakanyan as saying.

The Armenian foreign policy chief said he is closely following the processes in Israel, but failed to give a concrete response when asked if Armenia has certain expectations from the Knesset

Mnatsakanyan said the international recognition of the Genocide is a component of Armenia’s foreign policy.

“You heard the Prime Minister reaffirming the importance of that objective,” he said.

The Israeli Knesset will hold a vote on whether to recognize the Armenian Genocide, after approving Meretz chairwoman Tamar Zandberg’s motion to include the issue in the agenda.

Zandberg’s office is aiming for Tuesday, May 29 as the date of the unprecedented vote. In 2015, the Knesset approved a motion for the agenda to discuss the Armenian Genocide, which resulted in the Education, Culture and Sport committee recognizing it. Zandberg’s motion is different in that it called for a discussion in the plenum, such that its vote represents the position of the entire Knesset.