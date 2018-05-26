Relative calm on Karabakh contact line unchanged for one more week
May 26, 2018 - 15:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The relative calm on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan remained unchanged in the period between May 20 and 26.
Overall, some 150 ceasefire violations - more than 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered in the past week.
The Karabakh frontline units refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
A memorandum detailing Artsakh’s stance on a wide array of issues concerning the Karabakh conflict, prepared by the Artsakh Foreign Ministry, has been disseminated in the United Nations.
The document offers arguments which display the failure of both the historical and legal arguments of the Azerbaijani side which Baku uses to continue hindering the realization of a person’s individual and group rights.
Top stories
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenia’s Gabriel Sargissian wins Sharjah Int’l Chess Championship The Olympic Champion collected eight points out of a possible nine to claim the champion’s titled in the United Arab Emirates.
Marijuana compound removes toxic Alzheimer's protein from brain: study The researchers tested the effects of THC on human neurons grown in the lab that mimic the effects of Alzheimer's disease.
Israeli lawmakers urge defiance ahead of Armenian Genocide vote Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Finland’s president invited to visit Armenia At a meeting in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the two hailed the dynamically developing relations between Armenia and Finland.