Relative calm on Karabakh contact line unchanged for one more week

PanARMENIAN.Net - The relative calm on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan remained unchanged in the period between May 20 and 26.

Overall, some 150 ceasefire violations - more than 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered in the past week.

The Karabakh frontline units refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.

A memorandum detailing Artsakh’s stance on a wide array of issues concerning the Karabakh conflict, prepared by the Artsakh Foreign Ministry, has been disseminated in the United Nations.

The document offers arguments which display the failure of both the historical and legal arguments of the Azerbaijani side which Baku uses to continue hindering the realization of a person’s individual and group rights.