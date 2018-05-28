YPG says Spanish fighter killed in Deir ez-Zor
May 28, 2018 - 12:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Spanish volunteer for the People’s Protection Units (YPG) was reported killed on May 13th in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, the YPG announced on Sunday, May 27, according to Al-Masdar News.
According to the YPG’s statement, the Spanish national was identified as Kendal Ramon of Madrid; he was killed by a landmine planted by the so-called Islamic State (IS) in eastern Deir ez-Zor town of Baghouz Tahtani.
The US-backed forces managed to capture Baghouz Tahtani, which cutoff the Islamic State terrorists from another Iraqi border-crossing.
No further details were released.
