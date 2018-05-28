Elton John says he felt love from Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - English singer and composer Elton John who is currently in Armenia, has made an Instagram post about the love he felt in the country.

The legendary British musician said he and his Husband David Furnish get the feeling that Armenia is going through a “tsunami of change."

The two arrived in Yerevan on May 26 representing the Elton John AIDS Foundation to support Armenia’s local charity, Yerevan My Love.

In February 2017, Elton John and his husband David Furnish introduced the Armenian genocide movie, “The Promise,” at West Hollywood Park during an Oscar commercial break.