Creative approaches needed for Karabakh, France tells Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - France is determined to continue its role in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday, May 28.

According to the French diplomat, the status quo or the use of force in the region are not acceptable, and more pragmatic and creative approaches are necessary.

“I am always aware of the developments, and we will support any initiative aimed at pushing the process forward and reaching peace and stability,” Le Drian said, according to Aysor.am.

The French minister also said that France will always be there for Armenia to help the latter build a democratic state.

He said he is proud to be the first high-ranking politician to visit the new Armenia and meet the government members.

France, according to him, is looking for the Francophonie summit to be held in Armenia in October, which “is an extremely important event for both countries.”

Weighing in on the new deal with the European Union, Le Drian said Armenia is the only country to soon have such partnership with the bloc.

The relative calm on the contact line between Karabakhand Azerbaijan remained unchanged in the period between May 20 and 26.

Overall, some 150 ceasefire violations - more than 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered in the past week.