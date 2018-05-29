// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Poland Presidential Palace lights up in Armenian flag colors

Poland Presidential Palace lights up in Armenian flag colors
May 29, 2018 - 12:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Presidential Palace of Poland was lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag on Monday, May 28, Armenia’s Embassy in Warsaw said in a Facebook post.

“Poland’s Presidential Palace is lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia. Thank you, Poland,” reads the message.

On May 28, Armenia celebrated the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the First Republic of Armenia, which played a decisive role in the further establishment of the country in the decades that followed.

The First Republic’s existence continued for two years when the Red Army units entered Yerevan on December 2, 1920, and the country joined the Soviet Union.

In 1991, the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic proclaimed independence, and the parliament declared May 28 a non-working day.

Related links:
Armenian Embassy's Facebook post
 Top stories
Business & Diplomacy: Armenia - a country of traditions and innovationBusiness & Diplomacy: Armenia - a country of traditions and innovation
the magazine provides some information about the rich cultural heritage, the age-old winemaking traditions, tourism and IT sectors in Armenia.
Best moments of Anthony Bourdain’s visit to Armenia: EaterBest moments of Anthony Bourdain’s visit to Armenia: Eater
Tony’s tour guide for much of this journey is Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American lead singer of the metal band System of a Down.
Armenian lawmakers commemorate Greek genocideArmenian lawmakers commemorate Greek genocide
Eduard Sharmazanov reminded that the Armenian parliament unanimously recognized the genocide of Greeks back in 2015.
Armenia offers good news for democracy: Washington PostArmenia offers good news for democracy: Washington Post
So mass uprisings against corrupt rulers last week in Armenia ought to be celebrated as badly needed good news, the article says.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Three int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in Armenia
Armenia first country in the region to launch IQOS
Yerevan's Mirzoyan Library home to cutting edge photography: Smithsonian
CNN to air Anthony Bourdain’s Armenia adventures on May 20
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Made-in-Armenia Smart Home systems enter European market The first 1000 made-in-Armenia devices were sold to three large distributors in Scandinavia, Europe and Russia.
Syrian rebels, Islamic State trade blows is west Daraa countryside IS militants launched an attack targeting positions for the FSA fighters on the outskirts of Sheikh Saad town.
Armenians reject SBS CEO's appeasement of Genocide denial The statement from the ANC-AU, AHC and AUA says: "Mr. Ebeid has questioned the credibility of the International Association of Genocide Scholars."
Garden dedicated to First Republic of Armenia opens in California Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church presided over the dedication of the monument.