Poland Presidential Palace lights up in Armenian flag colors

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Presidential Palace of Poland was lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag on Monday, May 28, Armenia’s Embassy in Warsaw said in a Facebook post.

“Poland’s Presidential Palace is lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia. Thank you, Poland,” reads the message.

On May 28, Armenia celebrated the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the First Republic of Armenia, which played a decisive role in the further establishment of the country in the decades that followed.

The First Republic’s existence continued for two years when the Red Army units entered Yerevan on December 2, 1920, and the country joined the Soviet Union.

In 1991, the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic proclaimed independence, and the parliament declared May 28 a non-working day.