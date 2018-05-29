Ukrainian-Armenian director wins Le Petit Cannes Film Festival award (video)
May 29, 2018 - 14:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The film “Details” by Ukrainian director of Armenian origin Khachatur Vasilian has been named the best in the category Experimental Cinema at Le Petit Cannes Film Festival, which runs parallel to the main program of the Cannes Film Festival.
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said in a Facebook post.
The piece was selected from more than 500 short films from around the world, while its creators have already been invited to take part in a film festival in Switzerland.
Top stories
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
Partner news
Latest news
Israel retaliates Gaza shelling with most powerful strikes in 4 years The Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, blamed the Hamas organization for the recent attacks, promising to respond “forcefully” to the barrage.
PACE monitors hail Armenians on peaceful change of power “The manner in which the change of power took place highlights the maturity of the political system,” said the co-rapporteurs.
Canada Senate committee supports amending cannabis bill The vast majority of the amendments approved were largely technical in nature and would have little affect on the substance of Bill C-45.
Palestinians launch major counter-attack against Israeli forces According to reports from Gaza, the Palestinian forces fired more than 25 artillery shells into the Israeli territories.