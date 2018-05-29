Ukrainian-Armenian director wins Le Petit Cannes Film Festival award

PanARMENIAN.Net - The film “Details” by Ukrainian director of Armenian origin Khachatur Vasilian has been named the best in the category Experimental Cinema at Le Petit Cannes Film Festival, which runs parallel to the main program of the Cannes Film Festival.

“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said in a Facebook post.

The piece was selected from more than 500 short films from around the world, while its creators have already been invited to take part in a film festival in Switzerland.