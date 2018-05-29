Artsakh security and status priorities for Yerevan, Armenia tells EU
May 29, 2018 - 16:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The status and security of Artsakh in the negotiation process are Armenia’s priorities, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at a meeting with Toivo Klaar, the Designated European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, on Tuesday, May 29.
According to Mnatsakanyan, Yerevan is committed to continuing the settlement process in a peaceful manner and within the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.
Stressing the need for establishing an atmosphere of trust, the Armenian diplomat said that Baku’s rhetoric leaves a negative impact and therefore should be prevented.
Mnatsakanyan also said that Armenia prioritizes relations with the EU and the efficient cooperation with the bloc.
Besides, the two discussed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Yerevan and the bloc in November 2017, as well as issues concerning the start of the visa liberalization dialogue.
Mnatsakanyan has said in the past that the most important thing in the process of the settlement of the conflict is for Karabakh (Artsakh) to be involved in negotiations.
