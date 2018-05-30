Armenia PM due in Georgia for two-day official visit
May 30, 2018 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is due to arrive in Georgia on Wednesday, May 30 for a two-day official visit.
Pashinyan is set to meet Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili, President Giorgi Margvelashvili, parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze and Ilia II of Georgia, the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia.
The Armenian premier will also lay flowers at the Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi and meet Armenian community representatives
Also, Pashinyan will attend events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia, on the sidelines of which a memorial board marking the centennial will be inaugurated.
Pashinyan is also expected to visit Javakhk, Ninotsminda and Akhalkalaki to meet the Armenian communities there.
Top stories
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic State seeks to advance towards Palmyra with Homs offensive IS began the assault by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions to the east of the T-3 Pumping Station.
Armenia says strongly condemns Belgium shooting The shooter, identified as Benjamin Herman, had killed another person the day before the attack, the Belgian interior minister said.
Medieval Māori settlement discovered in New Zealand Moa bones and other food items, fish hooks manufactured of moa bone and stone tools made of obsidian and chert were among the finding.
Armenia to host first-ever Fashion Forum Yerevan Fashion Forum Yerevan 2018 is ready to kick off with its beautiful mission of evolving and expanding the fashion industry in Armenia.