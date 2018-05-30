// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia PM due in Georgia for two-day official visit

May 30, 2018 - 11:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is due to arrive in Georgia on Wednesday, May 30 for a two-day official visit.

Pashinyan is set to meet Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili, President Giorgi Margvelashvili, parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze and Ilia II of Georgia, the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia.

The Armenian premier will also lay flowers at the Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi and meet Armenian community representatives

Also, Pashinyan will attend events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia, on the sidelines of which a memorial board marking the centennial will be inaugurated.

Pashinyan is also expected to visit Javakhk, Ninotsminda and Akhalkalaki to meet the Armenian communities there.

