What in Armenia is worth investing in: Forbes
May 30, 2018 - 12:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The countries of the post-Soviet space are very diverse in their economic characteristics - some of them resemble Russia in some periods of development, some have chosen their own economic path, which has nothing to do with the Russian model, Forbes.ru says.
CIS countries, which have assets traded on international financial markets, can be divided into three groups, according to the article. Georgia and Kazakhstan have the most favorable prospects. The economic models of Armenia and Belarus are not so developed, but prospects for coming years are also quite positive. And finally, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Tajikistan may face certain difficulties, according to the analysis.
So How can Armenia attract investors?
Armenia is the direct beneficiary of higher commodity prices and has the closest ties with the restored economy of Russia - GDP growth in Armenia (7.5%) in 2017 was significantly higher than the IMF and other market participants expected.
The main concerns about the Armenian economy are usually related to the currency.
“However, we should not exaggerate these risks. Armenia has improved the current account deficit from 8% of GDP in 2012 to only 2-3% in 2016-2017 - a very interesting case of improving foreign trade balances without currency devaluation,” the article says.
"Even if it does grow to 3-4%, further weakening of currency is not required.”
Top stories
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic State seeks to advance towards Palmyra with Homs offensive IS began the assault by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions to the east of the T-3 Pumping Station.
Armenia says strongly condemns Belgium shooting The shooter, identified as Benjamin Herman, had killed another person the day before the attack, the Belgian interior minister said.
Medieval Māori settlement discovered in New Zealand Moa bones and other food items, fish hooks manufactured of moa bone and stone tools made of obsidian and chert were among the finding.
Armenia to host first-ever Fashion Forum Yerevan Fashion Forum Yerevan 2018 is ready to kick off with its beautiful mission of evolving and expanding the fashion industry in Armenia.