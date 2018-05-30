// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kim Kardashian will reportedly meet Trump in White House

Kim Kardashian will reportedly meet Trump in White House
May 30, 2018 - 13:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - After months of back-channel talks between Kim Kardashian and Jared Kushner, the high priestess of reality television is coming to the White House. By late afternoon on Wednesday, May 30, Secret Service agents will wave Kardashian and her attorney through the southwest appointment gate to the West Wing, where they will meet Kushner to discuss prison reform before he walks with them to sit down with U.S. President Donald Trump, likely in the Oval Office, along with White House counsel, Vanity Fair reports.

According to a person familiar with the meeting, Kardashian plans to ask Trump to pardon a woman serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense. (White House staffers have joked about who will get to accompany her to the West Wing, and what they should wear for the occasion. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.)

Kardashian, a more recent prison reform evangelist, appears to be approaching the White House meeting with equal seriousness. She will not be bringing the camera crew for her reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, nor will she bring a publicist or her sisters, according to the person familiar with the situation. (Her husband, Kanye West, who recently tweeted a photo of his red Make America Great Again hat, will not be present either, though there have been talks about him making a White House appearance of his own at a later, to-be-determined date.)

Instead, Kardashian hopes to make a legal argument to President Trump for why he should pardon Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense. More than 21 years after Johnson went to prison, Kardashian came across Johnson’s story on Twitter earlier this year and reached out to Ivanka, who connected her to Kushner, according to the source. In an interview earlier this month, Kardashian said that, if given the opportunity, she would “explain to [Trump] that, just like everybody else, we can make choices in our lives that we’re not proud of and that we don’t think through all the way.”

Related links:
Vanity Fair. KEEPING UP WITH THE KUSHNERS: WITH JARED BACK ON TOP, KIM KARDASHIAN HEADS TO THE WHITE HOUSE
 Top stories
Human rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media postsHuman rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media posts
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
11,000-year-old statue may reveal ancient views of taboos and demons
Ankara's denial defines its present, says Turkish historian
Syrian army reportedly kills over 100 IS militants in southern Damascus
Israeli lawmakers urge defiance ahead of Armenian Genocide vote
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia to host first-ever Fashion Forum Yerevan Fashion Forum Yerevan 2018 is ready to kick off with its beautiful mission of evolving and expanding the fashion industry in Armenia.
Facebook played a ‘big role’ in Armenia revolution - Pashinyan “Now my Facebook page has a large audience which can be compared to a television audience," the new Prime Minister said.
What in Armenia is worth investing in: Forbes The economic models of Armenia and Belarus are not so developed, but prospects for coming years are also quite positive.
Aronian draws Round 2 of Altibox Norway tournament It took 2.5 hours for all games to finish in draws in round two of the Altibox Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger, Norway.