Armenian troops ‘carry out constant combat duty’ along entire border
May 30, 2018 - 18:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Armed Forces carry out constant combat duty along the entire border, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in response to reports that a new Azerbaijani position has been built near the village of Areni in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province.
“In the Nakhijevan area, works are proceeding in a normal way, and large-scale military and other works are also being conducted on the sites mentioned in social media. Residents of these villages are well aware of this, they are actively engaged in discussions,” Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.
“Our fighting capacity and capabilities are not determined by any single combat position or a single height.”
"Frequent posts in social networks hinder successful operations,” said the spokesman, calling for restraint.
