Facebook played a ‘big role’ in Armenia revolution - Pashinyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Facebook played a major role in the process of the “velvet revolution” in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

“Throughout my political activities and protests, the opposition had virtually no access to television, and it’s very important to have an alternative channel of communication with the people,” Pashinyan said.

“Now my Facebook page has a large audience which can be compared to a television audience. This is a very effective way of dialogue with the society, with citizens.

“Of course, Facebook played a big role in the process of our revolution and was a very effective channel for inviting people to rallies."

Tens of thousands of Armenians took to the street to protest against the ruling authorities for several weeks in April-May.

As a result of the civil disobedience campaign, former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign, while the parliament elected Pashinyan, than an opposition lawmaker and protest leader, as the country’s new PM.