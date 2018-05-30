Armenia to host first-ever Fashion Forum Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 2-4, the Business Club for Impact NGO and Fashion and Design Chamber will host the first-ever Fashion Forum Yerevan, which will be held in Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.

The official opening ceremony will take place on June 2 in Aram Khachaturian Museum with the “Offsprings of Noah” exhibition of well-known and young Armenian designers’ best collections. Piotr Świtalski, head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, as well as German ambassador Matthias Kiesler, and the country's Culture Minister Lilit Makunts will deliver opening remarks.

The Fashion Forum Yerevan 2018 is supported by the European Union through its EU4Business “Support to SME Development in Armenia” (EU-SMEDA) project, co-funded by Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by German Development Cooperation GIZ through the Private Sector Development in South Caucasus Programme.

The event will provide the opportunity to meet leading experts of the fashion industry and learn more about international practices. This is the first step to a more integrated fashion world where knowledge and networks are key to success.

Industry experts, such as Adam Katz Sinding (famous street fashion photographer, US), Gwyneth Holland (trend consultant, writer, lecturer at Westminster University, UK), Andrea Bruno (strategic director of textile and fashion department at Istituto d’Arte Applicata e design Torino, Italy), Camille Boyer & Marlene Agrieter (Austrian Fashion Association, Austria), Katya Gousset (Instagram influencer, fashion blogger, stylist), Anton Yeremenko (fashion editor at Harper’s Bazaar, Ukraine), Maxim Getman (fashion photographer, Ukraine), Lucine Ayanian (founder of HAY-HAY.CO, marketing expert, stylist, Lithuania), Xenya Cherny (Eco-Age Ambassador, founder of Green Stilettos), Tsovinar Sofi Babayan (luxury business consultant, Fashion Tech Start-ups), Vahan Khachatryan (President of Fashion & Design Chamber, designer, Armenia) will present and share the best international experience.