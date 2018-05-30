Armenia says strongly condemns Belgium shooting

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia strongly condemns the shooting in the Belgian city of Liege, in which a man shot dead two police officers and a bystander on Tuesday, May 29, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said in a tweet.

The shooter, identified as Benjamin Herman, had killed another person the day before the attack, the Belgian interior minister said.

"Armenia strongly condemns the attack in Liege, Belgium. Our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families," Balayan tweeted.

Herman, 31, was killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday after stabbing two female police officers, taking their handguns and shooting them. He also shot dead a man sitting in a nearby car.

Belgian investigators have opened a terrorism inquiry after the attack.

Witnesses said the attacker in Liège was dressed in black and carrying a rucksack. Footage aired by the broadcaster RTBF showed him shouting “Allahu Akbar” – God is greatest, in Arabic – as he walked through the city.