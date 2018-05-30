Russian couple shoot documentary about Artsakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Editor of the Russian travel magazine Interesniy Mir (Interesting World) Igor Shiryaev and his wife, Larisa, have shot a documentary about Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Shiryaev said in a Facebook post.

Titled "Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh)", the movie was filmed during a press tour in Artsakh on the 30th anniversary of the Armenian national liberation movement in the country in 2018.

“Our film is ready and available online. Many thanks to everyone who helped, supported, believed in us,” Shiryaev said.

“In the film, we show beautiful Artsakh, and the film is definitely tourist-oriented. So, here’s hoping that travelers will go to our lovely Artsakh.”

Shiryaev was among the group of journalists who visited Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) to participate in events marking the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh movement on February 10-13.