Russian couple shoot documentary about Artsakh (video)
May 30, 2018 - 16:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Editor of the Russian travel magazine Interesniy Mir (Interesting World) Igor Shiryaev and his wife, Larisa, have shot a documentary about Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Shiryaev said in a Facebook post.
Titled "Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh)", the movie was filmed during a press tour in Artsakh on the 30th anniversary of the Armenian national liberation movement in the country in 2018.
“Our film is ready and available online. Many thanks to everyone who helped, supported, believed in us,” Shiryaev said.
“In the film, we show beautiful Artsakh, and the film is definitely tourist-oriented. So, here’s hoping that travelers will go to our lovely Artsakh.”
Shiryaev was among the group of journalists who visited Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) to participate in events marking the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh movement on February 10-13.
Top stories
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey says U.S. will take over Manbij following YPG withdrawal Turkish and U.S. forces will jointly take over the northern Syrian city of Manbij after the pullout of Kurdish militia, Çavuşoğlu said.
Azerbaijan can's stop the tide that brought changes in Armenia: The Hill For years, the country’s criminal justice system has punished opposition leaders, youth activists, and journalists, the article says.
Islamic State seeks to advance towards Palmyra with Homs offensive IS began the assault by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions to the east of the T-3 Pumping Station.
Armenia says strongly condemns Belgium shooting The shooter, identified as Benjamin Herman, had killed another person the day before the attack, the Belgian interior minister said.