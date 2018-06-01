Iranian company starting pistachio orchards in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pistachio orchards will be planted in Armavir province of Armenia with investments from Tana Partez, an Iranian company.

Such an agreement was reached at a meeting of Agriculture Minister Artur Khachatryan and director of Tana Partez LLC Behzad Eslahchi.

The company has purchased 600 hectares of agricultural land in the communities of Artamet and Bagramyan of Armavir, 400 hectares of which - with drip irrigation - will be used to grow pistachio.

Khachatryan said such programs are important for the development of agriculture in Armenia, since they provide an opportunity to increase the area of cultivated land, at the same time introducing new cultural practices.

The Iranian businessman said, in turn, that the company seeks to expand its activity in Armenia, create a drying and packing shop for pistachios and expects the Ministry of Agriculture to assist in the process.