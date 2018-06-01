Adam Schiff says U.S. needs 'to do right thing' on Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Adam Schiff, ranking Democratic member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has said that the United States needs an administration that will do the right thing when it comes to the recogition of the Armenian Genocide.

The United States Congressman representing Los Angeles spoke at the Bernard Brodie Distinguished Lecture Series hosted by the UCLA Burkle Center for International Relations, Daily Bruin says.

Schiff said he tried numerous times to pass a bill that called for the U.S. to recognize the Armenian Genocide. Although it passed through the Foreign Affairs committee, the House floor failed to pass it.

“When we need Turkey as a NATO ally for Middle East affairs, we have whole sets of secretaries and representatives weighing against the Genocide recognition, and hence we need an administration that will do the right thing,” he said.