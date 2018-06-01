Promotional tourism videos about Armenia rolling on Moscow buildings

PanARMENIAN.Net - Promotional tourism videos about Armenia are now displayed on buildings across Moscow and adjacent areas.

Prepared by the State Tourism Committee of Armenia, the videos roll on enormous screens installed on the facades of several buildings, the belong to Tashir Group..

The advertisements will soon be screened in movie theaters immediately before the start of feature films.

Russia is among the most important tourism markets for Armenia, and the Committee said the implementation of marketing activities will continue in the future too.