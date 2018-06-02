// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Rebels refuse to reconcile with Syrian government in Daraa

June 2, 2018 - 10:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The rebel forces in the Dara’a Governorate have made it clear to the Syrian government that they are not interested in reconciliation, despite recent attempts to convince these opposition groups to lay down their arms, Al-Masdar news reports.

According to a military source in Dara’a, the rebel forces have now begun targeting peace delegations in southern Syria, while also intimidating locals that seek to reconcile with the government.

The source specifically mentioned a new attack by the rebels that was carried out on Friday, June 1.

The rebel forces carried out an ambush against a peace delegation in the Dara’a Governorate town of East Ghariyah, which resulted in the death of all three passengers.

In response to the rebel ambush, the Syrian government began heavily shelling the rebel positions in eastern Dara’a, while pulling back several peace delegations in the area.

The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

