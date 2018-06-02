Israeli Knesset to vote on Armenian Genocide bill after securing majority
June 2, 2018 - 12:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Speaker of the Israeli Knesset Yuli Edelstein has said that the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide will be brought to a plenary voting when the Knesset secures a majority for recognition.
Edelstein's comments came in response to a letter by Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, in which the Patriach expressed deep disappointment over media reports that the Speaker has pulled the Genocide issue from this week's Knesset agenda.
"I regret that incorrect publications caused your disappointment. The discussion about the recognition of the Armenian Genocide was not scheduled for this week at all, so it was not pulled of the agenda. I did not remove the item from the agenda, not by insinuation and not in fact," Edelstein said.
"I do not take one word back of what I said on the subject.
"I remain true to what I have said in the past years over and over again: the Israeli Knesset must recognize the Armenian Genocide because it is the right and moral thing to do- and not because of political or momentary diplomatic interests. I hope that I have reassured you.
"The moment we are convinced the Knesset will have a majority for recognition, we will bring it to a plenary voting.
"I will therefore do everything that is in my ability, and I hope that my efforts will bear fruits."
The Knesset is still set to hold a vote on whether to recognize the Armenian Genocide, after approving Meretz chairwoman Tamar Zandberg’s motion to include the issue in the agenda May 23
Top stories
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said.
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Game of Thrones star says no one will get the Iron Throne Brenock confessed: “I knew when I was coming back - if I was back for season six - there was no way I was going to survive."
All pro-government militias to reportedly be discontinued in Syria According to the source, all militias and paramilitaries will be discontinued and their fighters will be reenlisted in the Syrian Arab Army.
SOAD's Daron Malakian talks pride in being Armenian, background, roots "System Of A Down" guitarist Daron Malakian has said that writing songs is a way for him to express his pride in being Armenian.
New method could help scientists regrow tooth enamel Enamel is the hardest tissue in the body and can resist extreme temperatures and acidic food and drinks, helping it last for decades.