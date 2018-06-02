Karabakh relative calm remains unchanged
June 2, 2018 - 14:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The relative calm on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan remained virtually unchanged in the period between May 27 and June 2.
Overall, some 200 ceasefire violations - more than 3000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered in the past week.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact and protecting their positions.
Overall, some 150 ceasefire violations - more than 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered last week.
