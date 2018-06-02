Iranian citizen caught after illegally crossing border to Karabakh
June 2, 2018 - 16:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Iranian citizen crossed the border to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on May 18, Artskh’s police said in a statement on Saturday, June 2.
A resident of the Iranian city of Hamadan, Hassan Gholani Sayat Ali (b. 1988) crossed the border across a bridge on the River Araks without proper documents.
About an hour later, the trespasser was discovered by Artsakh’s border guards in a settlement called Khudaferin in Hadrut region and detained.
Top stories
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said.
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
Partner news
Latest news
Game of Thrones star says no one will get the Iron Throne Brenock confessed: “I knew when I was coming back - if I was back for season six - there was no way I was going to survive."
All pro-government militias to reportedly be discontinued in Syria According to the source, all militias and paramilitaries will be discontinued and their fighters will be reenlisted in the Syrian Arab Army.
SOAD's Daron Malakian talks pride in being Armenian, background, roots "System Of A Down" guitarist Daron Malakian has said that writing songs is a way for him to express his pride in being Armenian.
New method could help scientists regrow tooth enamel Enamel is the hardest tissue in the body and can resist extreme temperatures and acidic food and drinks, helping it last for decades.