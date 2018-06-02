Iranian citizen caught after illegally crossing border to Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Iranian citizen crossed the border to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on May 18, Artskh’s police said in a statement on Saturday, June 2.

A resident of the Iranian city of Hamadan, Hassan Gholani Sayat Ali (b. 1988) crossed the border across a bridge on the River Araks without proper documents.

About an hour later, the trespasser was discovered by Artsakh’s border guards in a settlement called Khudaferin in Hadrut region and detained.