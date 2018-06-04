Karabakh President meets Stepanakert protesters
June 4, 2018 - 13:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 2, Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan met a group of participants of recent protests held in Stepanakert, the republic's capital.
A range of issues related to the incident that happened in the capital the day before was discussed during the meeting.
A group of employees of the National Security Service beat two citizens, who were hospitalized with injuries of medium gravity. Their lives are out of danger.
Following the incident, the residents of Stepanakert took to the streets to demand the resignation of the chief of the Security Service.
Sahakyan assured the attendees that a thorough and impartial investigation will be carried out and perpetrators will bear responsibility in accordance with the law.
Top stories
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said.
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenia Art Fair rises to the fore: Harper's Bazaar Arabia Armenia Art Fair served as a market and exhibition space to present modern and contemporary art from around the world.
HayPost cancels stamp dedicated to Aurora laureate Dr. Tom Catena With nominal value of AMD 350, the stamp was printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print run of 15 000.
Fitch affirms Armenia's capital Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook Positive Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Armenian city of Yerevan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Which countries granted most number of visas to Armenians in 2017 The number of uniform visa applications submitted to the German consulate totaled 14,942, out of which 13,773 were approved.