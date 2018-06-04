Karabakh President meets Stepanakert protesters

PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 2, Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan met a group of participants of recent protests held in Stepanakert, the republic's capital.

A range of issues related to the incident that happened in the capital the day before was discussed during the meeting.

A group of employees of the National Security Service beat two citizens, who were hospitalized with injuries of medium gravity. Their lives are out of danger.

Following the incident, the residents of Stepanakert took to the streets to demand the resignation of the chief of the Security Service.

Sahakyan assured the attendees that a thorough and impartial investigation will be carried out and perpetrators will bear responsibility in accordance with the law.