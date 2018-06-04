Business Insider on the Armenian who creates shoes for Lady Gaga (video)
June 4, 2018 - 14:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Business Insider has prepared a short video about Gary Kazanchyan, an Armenian-American celebrity shoemaker who creates extravagant and unique footwear for stars and icons like Lady Gaga, Kiss, Johnny Depp, Oprah Winfrey, Britney Spears, Fergie and others.
Andre No.1, a brand established by Kazanchyan in Los Angeles, specializes in custom-made shoes and has a huge celebrity clientele.
“When something is store bought, it’s kind of big all over to fit a lot of people,” says Kazanchyan.
“But when something is tailored to you, then it feels like a glove, a sock kind of fitted exactly to you.”
First, they use a 3D scanner to create a profile of your feet, they make an exact foot mold, pick a heel and leather.
“If we are doing some female tour artist, what they want is the brightest of metallic, shiny colors,” says Angeles Noir Ramos, a Senior Designer.
They can reconstruct a designer shoe to fit your foot and repair worn shoes. They even recreated Alexander McQueen’s iconic Armadillo boot.
