// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

15th century Armenian church bells consecrated in Odessa Oblast

15th century Armenian church bells consecrated in Odessa Oblast
June 4, 2018 - 15:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The bells of the Armenian Church of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God, built in the 15th century, have been consecrated in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, a city in Ukraine's Odessa Oblast.

The consecration was conducted by the Primate of the Ukrainian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Marcos Hovhannisyan, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

On that day, Mayor Alla Ginak, Consul General of Armenia in Odessa Hayk Ghulyan, Deputy Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Levon Ghulyan, philanthropist Feliks Petrosyan, as well as other guests from different regions of Ukraine and Romania visited the church.

The 15th century church is one of the oldest Armenian churches in Eastern Europe. The building was transferred to the Armenian community in accordance with the decision of the Odessa Regional Council in December 2012. Restorative works, sponsored by Feliks Petrosyan, began shortly afterwards.

Related links:
AnalitikaUA.net: В Белгороде-Днестровском состоялось освящение колоколов армянской церкви
 Top stories
Ukrainian-Armenian director wins Le Petit Cannes Film Festival awardUkrainian-Armenian director wins Le Petit Cannes Film Festival award
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said.
Swedish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorialSwedish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
New ropeway to connect two major Karabakh citiesNew ropeway to connect two major Karabakh cities
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
American lawyers sue Turkey for hundreds of millions of dollarsAmerican lawyers sue Turkey for hundreds of millions of dollars
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Russia’s silver Olympic medalist may represent Armenia in future
Serena Williams says she is “an honorary Armenian”
Armenian-American Don Boyajian no longer running for Congress
OSCE PA chief welcomes efforts to resolve political impasse in Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia Art Fair rises to the fore: Harper's Bazaar Arabia Armenia Art Fair served as a market and exhibition space to present modern and contemporary art from around the world.
HayPost cancels stamp dedicated to Aurora laureate Dr. Tom Catena With nominal value of AMD 350, the stamp was printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print run of 15 000.
Fitch affirms Armenia's capital Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook Positive Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Armenian city of Yerevan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Which countries granted most number of visas to Armenians in 2017 The number of uniform visa applications submitted to the German consulate totaled 14,942, out of which 13,773 were approved.