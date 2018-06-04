15th century Armenian church bells consecrated in Odessa Oblast
June 4, 2018 - 15:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The bells of the Armenian Church of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God, built in the 15th century, have been consecrated in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, a city in Ukraine's Odessa Oblast.
The consecration was conducted by the Primate of the Ukrainian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Marcos Hovhannisyan, AnalitikaUA.net reports.
On that day, Mayor Alla Ginak, Consul General of Armenia in Odessa Hayk Ghulyan, Deputy Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Levon Ghulyan, philanthropist Feliks Petrosyan, as well as other guests from different regions of Ukraine and Romania visited the church.
The 15th century church is one of the oldest Armenian churches in Eastern Europe. The building was transferred to the Armenian community in accordance with the decision of the Odessa Regional Council in December 2012. Restorative works, sponsored by Feliks Petrosyan, began shortly afterwards.
Top stories
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said.
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia Art Fair rises to the fore: Harper's Bazaar Arabia Armenia Art Fair served as a market and exhibition space to present modern and contemporary art from around the world.
HayPost cancels stamp dedicated to Aurora laureate Dr. Tom Catena With nominal value of AMD 350, the stamp was printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print run of 15 000.
Fitch affirms Armenia's capital Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook Positive Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Armenian city of Yerevan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Which countries granted most number of visas to Armenians in 2017 The number of uniform visa applications submitted to the German consulate totaled 14,942, out of which 13,773 were approved.