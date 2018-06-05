Armenia bought some 1100 light machine guns from Bulgaria in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bulgaria has delivered 1094 units of light machine guns to Armenia in 2017, according to the UN Register of Conventional Arms.

In all probability, Armenia has purchased 5.56×45mm and/or/ 7.62×39mm machine guns, produced by Arsenal, a Bulgarian company engaged primarily in the manufacture of firearms and military equipment, Razm.info reports.

According to the company’s website, the two weapons are used as armament of combat crews, reconnoitring detachments and special antiterrorism troops.