// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia bought some 1100 light machine guns from Bulgaria in 2017

Armenia bought some 1100 light machine guns from Bulgaria in 2017
June 5, 2018 - 13:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bulgaria has delivered 1094 units of light machine guns to Armenia in 2017, according to the UN Register of Conventional Arms.

In all probability, Armenia has purchased 5.56×45mm and/or/ 7.62×39mm machine guns, produced by Arsenal, a Bulgarian company engaged primarily in the manufacture of firearms and military equipment, Razm.info reports.

According to the company’s website, the two weapons are used as armament of combat crews, reconnoitring detachments and special antiterrorism troops.

Related links:
Razm.info. 2017-ին Հայաստանը Բուլղարիայից գնել է ավելի քան 1000 միավոր ձեռքի գնդացիր
 Top stories
Business & Diplomacy: Armenia - a country of traditions and innovationBusiness & Diplomacy: Armenia - a country of traditions and innovation
the magazine provides some information about the rich cultural heritage, the age-old winemaking traditions, tourism and IT sectors in Armenia.
Best moments of Anthony Bourdain’s visit to Armenia: EaterBest moments of Anthony Bourdain’s visit to Armenia: Eater
Tony’s tour guide for much of this journey is Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American lead singer of the metal band System of a Down.
Armenian lawmakers commemorate Greek genocideArmenian lawmakers commemorate Greek genocide
Eduard Sharmazanov reminded that the Armenian parliament unanimously recognized the genocide of Greeks back in 2015.
Armenia offers good news for democracy: Washington PostArmenia offers good news for democracy: Washington Post
So mass uprisings against corrupt rulers last week in Armenia ought to be celebrated as badly needed good news, the article says.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan's Mirzoyan Library home to cutting edge photography: Smithsonian
CNN to air Anthony Bourdain’s Armenia adventures on May 20
Marriott opens The Alexander luxury hotel in Armenia
Armenians worldwide commemorate 103rd anniversary of Genocide
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Blood test could help detect early stage lung cancer The findings were reported in June at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting, in Chicago.
Process of Genocide recognition is irreversible, Armenia says Recognition of the crime of genocide is a process of the re-establishment of human rights, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
Islamic State, rebels cause heavy casualties to each other in Daraa The IS managed to capture at least two points from the Free Syrian Army, while claiming to kill several of their members.
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to arrive in Armenia on June 13 The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Armenia on June 13, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told reporters.