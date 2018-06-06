Karabakh Minister of State Arayik Harutyunyan resigns
June 6, 2018 - 10:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan submitted a letter of resignation to President Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday, June 6.
“Based on the requirements of paragraph 4 of Article 93 of the Constitution of Artsakh, I am asking you to relieve me of the duties of the Artsakh State Minister,” his letter reads.
Harutyunyan will unveil the reasons behind such a decision at a press conference on June 6.
