10 UK companies exploring investment opportunities in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - 10 UK Business companies, led by the UK Prime Minister’s Trade and Investment Envoy (TIE) to Armenia and Georgia, Mark Pritchard MP, arrived in Armenia on Wednesday, June 6 to identify bilateral trade and investment opportunities in renewable energy, infrastructure and urban modernization sectors, the British Embassy said in a Facebook post.

The two-day intensive programme includes meetings with high-level Armenian state authorities and business representatives, followed by a large UK-Armenia business forum and one-to-one meetings between British and Armenian entrepreneurs.

Ahead of the business delegation’s visit, Pritchard said the visit offers a unique opportunity to develop business relationships with a wide range of UK companies, representing excellence from a variety of sectors.

"Given the amount of expertise that exists on both sides, bringing together specialists from the UK and Armenia is a genuinely exciting prospect. I am thoroughly looking forward to playing a part in the event," the Envoy said.

This is the fourth visit of Pritchard to Armenia since his appointment as British Trade and Investment Envoy to Armenia and Georgia by the UK Prime Minister Theresa May in September 2017. During his previous visits, Pritchard discussed with Armenian state officials and business representatives opportunities to increase the volume of trade and investment between the UK and Armenia.