10 UK companies exploring investment opportunities in Armenia
June 6, 2018 - 12:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 10 UK Business companies, led by the UK Prime Minister’s Trade and Investment Envoy (TIE) to Armenia and Georgia, Mark Pritchard MP, arrived in Armenia on Wednesday, June 6 to identify bilateral trade and investment opportunities in renewable energy, infrastructure and urban modernization sectors, the British Embassy said in a Facebook post.
The two-day intensive programme includes meetings with high-level Armenian state authorities and business representatives, followed by a large UK-Armenia business forum and one-to-one meetings between British and Armenian entrepreneurs.
Ahead of the business delegation’s visit, Pritchard said the visit offers a unique opportunity to develop business relationships with a wide range of UK companies, representing excellence from a variety of sectors.
"Given the amount of expertise that exists on both sides, bringing together specialists from the UK and Armenia is a genuinely exciting prospect. I am thoroughly looking forward to playing a part in the event," the Envoy said.
This is the fourth visit of Pritchard to Armenia since his appointment as British Trade and Investment Envoy to Armenia and Georgia by the UK Prime Minister Theresa May in September 2017. During his previous visits, Pritchard discussed with Armenian state officials and business representatives opportunities to increase the volume of trade and investment between the UK and Armenia.
Top stories
Mount Maymekh will become a skiing zone under a new project which will attract about $30 million in investments and create some 1600 jobs.
Armenia would become a rock-bottom option in the Eastern European region, maybe in the world, for citizenship through investment.
Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Partner news
Latest news
Kim Kardashian wins her first CFDA Influencer Award During the 2018 CFDA Awards on Monday, June 4 night, Kim Kardashian West was presented with the first-ever influencer award.
Researchers begin search for HIV cure Scientists are conducting various tests on people as part of an ongoing exploratory research to identify the most promising development.
Iraqi forces launch new campaign in Kirkuk According to the the PMU’s announcement, their units pursuing the last remaining Islamic State elements in this part of the country.
Artsakh police chief resigns amid pressure from society Chief of Police of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Kamo Aghajanyan announced his resignation on June 6 amid unrest in the capital.