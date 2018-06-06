National Security Service chief latest to resign in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of the national Security Service of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Arshavir Gharamyan resigned on Wednesday, June 6 after similar decision by Minister of State Arayik Harutyunyan and police chief Kamo Aghajanyan.

Former State Minister Harutyunyan confirmed the news of Gharamyan’s resignation, according to Artsakhpress.

Protesters rallying in Stepanakert, Artsakh’s capital, for several days demanded the resignation of the country’s police chief and the heads of other structures after clashes between officers of the National Security Service and civilians.