Lake Sevan in Armenia’s mountains a popular tourist site for Russians
June 7, 2018 - 10:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The mountainous Lake Sevan in central eastern Armenia is one of the top 5 resorts of the CIS countries, popular among Russian tourists in summer 2018.
An analytical agency, TurStat has compiled a rating of resorts of in the CIS space, where Russians are planning to travel this summer.
Also among the top 5 summer destinations are Burabay (Borovoe) resort in Kazakhstan, Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan, Lake Narach in Belarus, as well as Bilgah beaches of Baku city on the Caspian Sea coast in Azerbaijan.
According to the resource, Russian tourists are planning to spend 7-14 days in the resorts of CIS countries on summer holidays this year.
