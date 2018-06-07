17th-19th cc valuable artifacts found near Armenian Embassy in Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Foundation for Archaeological Finds discovered during the improvement of city streets has been replenished with new artifacts. During the works in the Armenian alley of Moscow, a number of objects dating back to the 17th-19th centuries have been unearthed.

Among the finds are fragments of clayware and glassware, oven tiles, religious and secular jewelry, with experts especially singling out several men's rings from white metal and copper alloy.

All the valuable artifacts were discovered near the building of the Armenian Embassy in Russia.

After archaeologists and restorers work with each of the finds, the items will be cataloged and transferred to the Museum of Moscow.