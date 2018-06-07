17th-19th cc valuable artifacts found near Armenian Embassy in Russia
June 7, 2018 - 14:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Foundation for Archaeological Finds discovered during the improvement of city streets has been replenished with new artifacts. During the works in the Armenian alley of Moscow, a number of objects dating back to the 17th-19th centuries have been unearthed.
Among the finds are fragments of clayware and glassware, oven tiles, religious and secular jewelry, with experts especially singling out several men's rings from white metal and copper alloy.
All the valuable artifacts were discovered near the building of the Armenian Embassy in Russia.
After archaeologists and restorers work with each of the finds, the items will be cataloged and transferred to the Museum of Moscow.
Top stories
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said.
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
Partner news
Latest news
Netanyahu vows to destroy Syrian Army if Israel is attacked Prior to leaving Europe, Netanyahu sent a stern message to both Iran and Syria, vowing to destroy the latter’s military if Israel is attacked.
Scientists say world’s oldest footprints belonged to tiny animals Mystery surrounds the one-millimetre long creatures that made the prints, since no trace of their bodies has been found.
VivaCell-MTS launches sales of Honor View 10 smartphones Honor View 10 has a dual camera setup, AI processor, face recognition feature, as well as a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM.
Canada poised to legalize marijuana nationwide Canada is poised to legalize recreational marijuana across the country this week, making it the first G7 country to do so.