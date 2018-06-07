Aliyev 'hopes for real steps' by Armenia leadership on Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has said he hopes that the new leadership of Armenia will "do serious work for an early settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict."

"I hope that the new leadership of Armenia will not repeat the mistakes of the former government, will do serious work for an early settlement of the conflict, and a real, not for the sake of imitation, negotiation process will be launched," Aliyev was quoted as saying by local media.

"Thus, the question can find a solution, and peace will come to the Caucasus. We want this, we demand a settlement of the conflict, and we have the right to it. We hope that this issue can find a solution through negotiations soon."

Earlier on Thursday, June 6, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at a meeting with Russian lawmakers that the status of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and the security of the people of Artsakh are Armenia’s priorities in the process of the settlement of the conflict.