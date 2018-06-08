Minor earthquake felt in Armenia’s north

PanARMENIAN.Net - A magnitude 2.6 earthquake hit the northern part of Armenia on Thursday, June 7, at 8:42 p, local time.

The tremor was registered 17 km north-east of the town of Spitak, which was leveled, alongside several other towns and villages, in a devastating earthquake almost 30 years ago.

In the epicenter, the quake was about 10 kilometers deep and was measured 3 on the MSK scale.

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit the surroundings of Spitak a day earlier, causing several minor aftershocks in the hours that followed.