Armenia may cut electricity price for low-income families
June 8, 2018 - 12:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In Armenia, the tariff for electricity for socially vulnerable families may decrease by 10 drams - about a quarter of the current cost of 1 kW - in the near future, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Artur Grigoryan said at a government meeting on Friday, June 8.
Earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan instructed the minister to study the possibility of reducing electricity tariffs not only for low-income families, but in general.
Grigoryan said on Friday that studies have revealed that the revision of the tariff for electricity contains risks at present.
He added, however, that there is a real opportunity to cut the tariff for low-income families in the country, which number 120,000-130,000 in total.
Armenian citizens now pay 44.98 drams per 1 kW of energy during the day and 34.98 drams at night. Reduced tariffs - 40 and 30 drams, respectively - have been introduced for socially disadvantaged families.
