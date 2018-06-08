Karabakh President, OSCE envoy discuss contact line situation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan met the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, on Thursday, June 7.

At the meeting, the two addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.

The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the northeast from Martakert town, on Friday.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Armenia on June 13.