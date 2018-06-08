Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE Mission to frontline during monitoring
June 8, 2018 - 13:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE Mission to its frontline positions during a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Friday, June 8.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).
From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its front-line positions.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan met the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, on Thursday. At the meeting, the two addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.
Top stories
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said.
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
The son of Armenian immigrants, Deukmejian had years of public office on his resumé before winning election as governor
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Karabakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijan’s fire in grave condition The condition of Karabakh conscript soldier Gevorg Khachatryan, who was wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire, is described as grave.
Former U.S. envoy to UN visits Armenian Genocide memorial Power is currently in Armenia as she is a member of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Selection Committee.
Top rebel commander assassinated in Syria's Afrin Ahmad Masto of the Turkish-backed Shamiya Front was killed when unknown assailants in Afrin city opened fire on him and his associates.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's new boots feature Armenian flag, coat of arms "A full make-over was imminent, this time in both Armenia and Arsenal F.C. famous colours."