Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE Mission to frontline during monitoring

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE Mission to its frontline positions during a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Friday, June 8.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its front-line positions.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan met the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, on Thursday. At the meeting, the two addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.