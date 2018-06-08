VivaCell-MTS offers flexible Internet solution for tourists in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS has unveiled the Data Daily prepaid bundle providing 1 GB high speed Internet every day. It gives an opportunity to connect to the Internet only when the subscriber needs it, controlling their expenses on a daily basis.

To activate the service, users simply need to connect the Internet on the modem or the tablet.

The daily activation of the 1 GB high speed Internet is AMD 200. The fee of the service activation is charged upon the package activation.

“Summer is a busy touristic season for Armenia, and Data Daily service was created to fully satisfy the needs of the tourists and our compatriots travelling around Armenia. So, while travelling you can take the modem or tablet with you and use the high speed Internet wherever and whenever you want,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

Users can also get a 10 000 MB Internet package, which can be consumed within a 6-month period in case they buy one of the modems offered as part of the deal. The modem with embedded 10 000 MB package is priced at AMD 12 000. In the event of choosing this option, subscribers will be first consuming the 10 000 MB package, and can activate the daily 1 GB package afterwards.

With a validity period of 195 days, the card costs AMD 1000 and includes AMD 1000 initial balance.