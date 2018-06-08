Karabakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijan's fire
June 8, 2018 - 14:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Gevorg Khachatryan (b. 1998) was wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on Thursday, June 7.
The Armenian serviceman was immediately taken to hospital.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
The Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE Mission to its frontline positions during a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Friday.
