Former U.S. envoy to UN visits Armenian Genocide memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. diplomat Samantha Power, who served as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017, visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Friday, June 8.

"So moved to be in #Armenia at last. Thanks to @auroraprize_ for its remarkable humanitarian initiative & to @ArmGenocide100 Museum for its essential work commemorating the lives of the 1.5 million Armenians killed in the Armenian Genocide," Power said in a tweet, posting a picture of herself at the memorial.

Power is currently in Armenia as she is a member of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Selection Committee.

Power won a Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for a book criticizing America's historical inaction toward genocide and mass killing. In January, she apologized over the Obama administration's failure to recognize the Genocide.

As a presidential candidate in 2008, Obama promised that he would formally recognize an Armenian Genocide as historical fact. But as president, he passed up multiple chances to do so, including in 2015, when Armenians marked the 100th anniversary of the atrocities.