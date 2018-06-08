Karabakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijan’s fire in grave condition
June 8, 2018 - 18:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The condition of Nagorno Karabakh conscript soldier Gevorg Khachatryan, who was wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on Thursday, June 7 night, is described as grave.
Immediately after the incident, the serviceman was hospitalized.
An investigation is underway.
