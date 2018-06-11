Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan’s fire
June 11, 2018 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Vahagn Eloyan (b. 1992) was killed in Azerbaijan’s crossborder fire on Sunday, June 10.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
Another Karabakh soldier, Gevorg Khachatryan (b. 1998) was wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on June 7. The Armenian serviceman was immediately taken to hospital where his condition was described as grave.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
