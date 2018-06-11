Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan’s fire

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Vahagn Eloyan (b. 1992) was killed in Azerbaijan’s crossborder fire on Sunday, June 10.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

Another Karabakh soldier, Gevorg Khachatryan (b. 1998) was wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on June 7. The Armenian serviceman was immediately taken to hospital where his condition was described as grave.