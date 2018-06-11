Armenia is the 7th country in terms of number of trips to Russia
June 11, 2018 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 122,000 Armenians visited Russia in the first three months of 2018, analytical agency TurStat revealed on Monday, June 11.
Armenia is thus among the top 10 countries in terms of the number of citizens who visited Russia in the reporting period.
According to the data, the number of visits from Armenia declined by 7% against the same period last year.
Russia’s inbound tourism sector grows thanks to travelers from Southwestern Asia and EU member states. 4.3 million people visited the country in Q1 this year.
Overall, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, China, Finland, Azerbaijan, Poland, Armenia, Moldova, Abkhazia and Kyrgyzstan account for the majority of international arrivals in Russia.
As reported earlier, Armenia was one of the top 25 countries most popular among Russian travelers for outbound tourism in the first quarter of 2018.
