President: Armenia's bid to reconcile with Turkey remained unanswered

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia was ready and did take measures aimed at normalizing relations with Turkey, but these steps remained unanswered, President Armen Sarkissian said at an event dedicated to the winner of this year’s Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, Sputnik Armenia reports.

The third annual $1.1 million Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded today toKyaw Hla Aung, a lawyer and activist recognized for his dedication to fighting for equality, education and human rights for the Rohingya people in Myanmar, in the face of persecution, harassment and oppression.

The President said Armenia declared the international recognition and condemnation of the Genocide as one of its foreign policy priorities.

With its engagement and active work in the United Nations and other international platforms, Yerevan does its best to prevent the recurrence of this crime against humanity.

Armenia, according to him, also pursues a consistent struggle for the international recognition of the right of the people of Nagorno Karabakh to self-determination, the right to independently control their own destiny.

“Armenia was ready and took steps to normalize relations with Turkey, but these steps remained unanswered,” Sarkissian said.

“The people who survived the Genocide know very well the price of love and hatred.”