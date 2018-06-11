Polish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation of Polish lawmakers headed by Tadeusz Woźniak visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Monday, June 11.

The guests laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Genocide with a moment of silence.

The Polish MPs also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the exhibits and documents showcased there.

Also, they left a note in the Book of memories.

On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.