Armenia says sale of Belarusian weapons to Azerbaijan 'unfortunate'
June 11, 2018 - 17:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Armenian Foreign Minister Ruben Rubinyan said on Monday, June 11 that “it is unfortunate” that Belarus sells weapons to Azerbaijan, although Minsk is involved in multilateral formats and has allied commitments to Yerevan.
Rubinyan’s comment came after photos from a military event in Azerbaijan revealed that baku has purchased Polonaise multiple launch rocket systems from Minsk.
Photos from the opening of a military unit of missile forces show Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, accompanied by Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, passing by a number of Polonaise complexes. In other pictures, Israeli LORA missiles are visible.
In a Facebook conference organized by RFE/RL Armenian Service, the Deputy Foreign Minister said that the sale of ammunition by Belarus to Azerbaijan “is not quite logical” given the friendly and allied relations between Armenia and Belarus.
Rubinyan said he believes that Armenia will appropriately raise the issue.
