Lydian Armenia refutes reports on suing Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lydian Armenia isn’t going to file a lawsuit against the Republic of Armenia, a spokesperson for the company said in a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net

Media reports alleged earlier that Lydian Armenia is planning to file a lawsuit with the London Court of International Arbitration, demanding $2 billion from the Armenian authorities for failure to provide conditions for the company's normal operation.

Public relations director Anna Saghabalyan urged the media to verify such information before publication otherwise “major damage is caused to the country's investment reputation.”

Lydian Armenia began construction of the new Amulsar gold mine in the country in 2016. Gold production is set to commence in the third quarter of 2018.